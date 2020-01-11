Twitter’s ‘don’t drink and tweet’ post sparks hilarious reactions

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 18:52 IST

Every now and then, the micro-blogging site Twitter dishes out funny posts from their official account. Case in point, the latest tweet has captured attention of people and left them in splits. Drawing inspiration from a popular safety-related phrase, don’t drink and drive, the company dished out the post and it has now created quite a stir among the netizens.

“Don’t drink and Tweet,” a few hours back, the micro-blogging site posted from its official account. Since being shared it has gathered up close to 1.3 lakh like. Further, it has also garnered more than 36,000 rewteets. And, the numbers are quickly increasing.

Don't drink and Tweet — Twitter (@Twitter) January 11, 2020

Expectedly, people had a lot to say about the tweet and it’s clear from their comments. Not all but some of the people who commented on the post also received replies from the company. While people dropped hilarious comments, Twitter matched the temperament and dished out equally witty - and somewhat sarcastic - replies.

Here’s what Twitter replied when someone enquired about tweeting while eating:

What about Eat and Tweet? — Cleophys Wynn (@Cleophys_Wynn) January 11, 2020

Greasy fingers on the phone is a personal decision — Twitter (@Twitter) January 11, 2020

A question involving drunken text to one’s ex:

But drunk tweeting is better than drunk texting your ex. Lol 😂 — 🌻Bella🌻 (@IamBelleYours) January 11, 2020

Please go block your ex's number — Twitter (@Twitter) January 11, 2020

What happens when someone says they’re ‘drinking tweets’?

i’m drinking your tweets — ithalo in hard times™ (@ithalo182) January 11, 2020

Blended up with protein powder? — Twitter (@Twitter) January 11, 2020

Here are some of the other tweets:

Tweets are sugar, spice and everything nice! pic.twitter.com/PucNPQ6vzS — Sourabh Acharya (@acharyasourabh) January 11, 2020

me coming home at 4am to tweet pic.twitter.com/qSmCTRLnuP — Douglas A. Boneparth (@dougboneparth) January 11, 2020

“You know one day I was drinking and tweeting and I wasn’t paying attention to the traffic. I decided to cross the twitter streets then all of a sudden I hit retweet on my Exes post. It was tragic I tell you, I won’t forget that day because we are back together again,” jokingly wrote a Twitter user. “We will drink and dance... And Tweet about it later!” commented another.

What would you reply?