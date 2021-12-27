‘Today I met Santa in real life’: Woman pens heartwarming tale about her unexpected Christmas auto ride. Check it out

it-s-viral

If you’re looking for a fun and wholesome way to start your Sunday morning, then search no further. Here’s a compassionate tale that details the encounter between Indian author Manjiri Prabhu and an auto driver named Harvinder Singh. The sweet story may leave you with a warm, fuzzy feeling in your heart.

Prabhu shared this post on her Facebook on December 26. “Today I met a Santa in real life. My sister Leena and I took an auto rickshaw and when we reached our destination, I descended from the auto and turned to pay the driver. It was then that I found myself staring straight into two beautiful brown eyes, observing me curiously from beside the driver’s seat! “, reads off the post detailing.

It then goes onto say, “ It was a tiny pup, snug on a thick rug inside the curve of the auto and with a fancy leash”. Prabhu then describes how Singh’s son had brought the puppy home and named him Ronnie. The post also shares how Ronnie has now become Singh’s little travel companion in his auto.

Prabhu ends the share by writing, “The photograph was more to remind me that there were always some good souls in the world who were real Santas in different ways for different beings, doing their acts of kindness consistently, quietly and away from the spotlight. And as long as such people existed, there was still hope in the world “.

Check out the share which features a picture of Singh and Ronnie here:

Since being shared on the Internet, this share has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It has presently amassed over 2,600 reactions and many loving comments from netizens.

Here’s what Facebook users had to say about the post. One person said, “ What a wonderful and noble gesture”. Another individual wrote, “That’s so awesome! I wish there were more people like him. If we took it upon ourselves to help one person and one animal, it would make a huge difference in the empathy quotient of this world”.

“What a lovely anecdote. There’s goodness in this world and what better time than during Christmas to remember that,” commented a third.

