Toddler has howling match with husky and it’s hard to tell who’s winning

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 16:17 IST

Internet’s a treasure trove for videos showing dogs and cats imitating their humans. This video shows a zara hat-ke scene in which a kid does his best impression of his husky friend. The result is a video people of all ages or animal affinities will enjoy. The video - that’s gone all kinds of viral - shows the little boy in something of a howling match with his furry friend.

The video has been shared by Facebook user Alixandria Smith. She watched this incredible howl-off between her two-year-old son, Braxton, and dog, Boston, and couldn’t help record the moment.

“As he started to do it, I said this is funny, and I started to record it. And they just kept doing it,” she told FOX 17. The video is so adorable to watch, it quickly began raking up the views and shares.

The clip shows Braxton howling just like his pet and Boston joining him after. What’s cuter is how Braxton cannot control his laughter. At one point, he literally falls down laughing only to get up and howl some more with Boston.

Shared on February 26, the video has collected over 2.6 million views, some 90,000 shares and more than 72,000 reactions - and still counting. The video appears to be making people just as happy as Braxton was while being recorded.

“This is adorable! Sounds just like my husky,” says a Facebook user. “Oh my gosh... my heart. That’s the sweetest thing ever!” says another. “I have probably watched this like 5 times already,” comments a third. “When he falls down laughing I bout fell out too. I think I watched it 1,000 times. I used to show stuff like this to mom and dad all the time. This one is the best,” writes a fourth.

Little Braxton may not understand his viral fame but his mum is more than happy with her baby and her dog helping put smiles on people's faces. “It warms my heart that in the craziness of the world, politics, viruses, and hate... my kid talking to our husky made that many people smile even if it was only for 1:21 seconds,” she says on Facebook.

What do you think about this delightful video?