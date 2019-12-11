e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / It's Viral

Two-headed snake spotted in West Bengal, Twitter reacts

The Forest Department was unable to rescue the snake as mythological believer villagers didn’t want to hand it over to the department.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 11, 2019 11:16 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
West Bengal
A two-headed snake was found in the Ekarukhi village of Belda forest range in West Bengal’s Midnapore city.
A two-headed snake was found in the Ekarukhi village of Belda forest range in West Bengal’s Midnapore city.(Twitter/@ANI)
         

A two-headed snake was found in the Ekarukhi village of Belda forest range in West Bengal’s Midnapore city.

According to Kaustav Chakraborty, Herpetologist, the Forest Department was unable to rescue the snake as mythological believer villagers didn’t want to hand it over to the department.

“This is totally a biological issue like a human being can have two heads or thumbs similarly this snake has two heads. This doesn’t have to do anything related to mythological belief. The longevity of such species increases by keeping them in captivity. The life span of this snake can be increased if it is preserved,” said Kaustav.

According to Soma Chakraborty, Zoologist the double-headed snake’s belongs to Naja Kautia species.

“This species is also known as Bengal Kharis, Keute and in Hindi, it is called Kala Naag which is venomous. There is no mythological thing in this case. There are many factors behind the formation of two head. It might be formed at the time of splitting of the embryo or maybe due to some environmental factors,” said Chakraborty.

Also read | Two-headed snake breaks into farmer’s yard. Video of the ‘fantastic’ reptile captured

tags
top news
‘Speaking Pak’s language’: PM Modi stings Oppn ahead of Rajya Sabha vote on CAB
‘Speaking Pak’s language’: PM Modi stings Oppn ahead of Rajya Sabha vote on CAB
‘Criminal attack on Northeast’: Rahul Gandhi as CAB heads to RS
‘Criminal attack on Northeast’: Rahul Gandhi as CAB heads to RS
At key BJP meet, PM Modi gets a standing ovation for citizenship bill
At key BJP meet, PM Modi gets a standing ovation for citizenship bill
Amit Shah reiterates call for pan-India NRC: All you need to know
Amit Shah reiterates call for pan-India NRC: All you need to know
‘He wasn’t paying attention in classes’: Tharoor on Shah’s partition remark
‘He wasn’t paying attention in classes’: Tharoor on Shah’s partition remark
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Health Wise: Can AI improve diagnosis and replace radiologists?
Health Wise: Can AI improve diagnosis and replace radiologists?
trending topics
HTLS 2019NRCCitizenship BillAbhijit BanerjeeShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman Khan

don't miss

latest news

india news