Unlikely friendship: Abandoned baby giraffe bonds with dog. See pics

Jazz, the baby giraffe, and the watchdog Hunter quickly formed a bond.

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hunter, a young Belgian Malinois, keeps an eye on Jazz, a nine-day-old giraffe.
Hunter, a young Belgian Malinois, keeps an eye on Jazz, a nine-day-old giraffe. (AP)
         

In today’s edition of unlikely-animal-duo, we have the story of a friendship between an abandoned baby giraffe and a watchdog. There’s a chance that the tale of the duo will warm up your heart and leave you with a smile on your face.

When baby giraffe Jazz came to The Rhino Orphanage, he was not doing very well. It’s because the young animal was abandoned at birth and left in the wild. A farmer rescued him in a weak and dehydrated state. Thankfully, he called the rescue center took who took in Jazz and started his treatment.

Hunter, a watchdog, keeps an eye on Jazz, a nine-day-old giraffe.
Hunter, a watchdog, keeps an eye on Jazz, a nine-day-old giraffe. ( AP )

Jazz arrived at the orphanage just a few days after his birth and was all alone. That’s when, the center’s resident watchdog Hunter started taking care of the newcomer. And, it didn’t take long for the duo to bond, Jazz’s caretaker Janie Van Heerden told AP.

Presently, the baby giraffe is given IV fluids and milk as food. Though he is trying to eat leaves, it’s still a struggle for him. However, the good news is that Jazz is in a much better condition than when he came in.

Seeing Jazz’s progress Janie Van is hopeful that he will quickly recover. “Possibly soon he will be able to go home,” added Van.

What do you think of this unlikely and adorable friendship?

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Camel, cow, and donkey ‘friends’ roam together. Pic leaves people in splits

