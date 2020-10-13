UNO clarifies their controversial +2 rule, tweeple refuse to play along

it-s-viral

How many times have you had a serious fight with your siblings or friends while playing UNO? Many say the card game is responsible for breaking friendships - that’s how seriously people take this game. That’s probably why so many are reacting to a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the game that clarifies a rather controversial rule of the game.

So here’s the thing - what do you do when the person before you throws a +2 or +4 card? Do you lose your chance and draw the number of cards or do you also throw +2 or +4 card forcing the person after you to pick up double the number of cards?

Well, however you may play, here’s what the official rule is… “Per management: You cannot STACK a +2 on a +2,” says the tweet shared by the official Twitter handle.

They even added, “Go ahead, roast us” and that’s exactly what tweeple did.

Shared on October 9, the tweet has since collected over 12,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets along with several reactions. Most weren’t happy.

“So y’all don’t know the rules to your own game,” wrote a Twitter user. “Not even if you call ‘House Rules’ before the start of a hand?” asked another. To this, the handle clarified, “When playing House Rules, you just need to make sure all players agree before starting the game.”

Here’s what others shared:

“Lol... It’s cute that Uno thinks they make the Uno rules,” wrote a Twitter user.

So how are you handling this clarification? Are you happy about it or will you also pretend this rule doesn’t exist?