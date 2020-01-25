e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Video doesn’t show fox breastfeeding orphaned koala babies in Australia

Video doesn’t show fox breastfeeding orphaned koala babies in Australia

The video shows a fox breastfeeding some young animals.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 25, 2020 14:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video is being shared with false claims.
The video is being shared with false claims. (Screengrab)
         

Series of massive bushfires across Australia has left the country devastated. There are several videos and images related to the incidents which are making their way onto the Internet. Sadly, however, some of them are fake or being shared with untrue claims. The video of a breastfeeding fox is the latest inclusion to the list of recent Australian bushfires related fake news.

“A Fox allows itself to feed Koala Babies in Australia. In #AustraliaBushfires babies have lost their mothers and many mother animals have lost their little ones. This is fine example of Humanity,” wrote a Twitter user and shared the video.

“In Australian fire, fox feeds baby koala! In doing so, she challenged humans,” a YouTube user also shared the video with this caption.

Searches on Google, however, revealed that the video is doing its rounds since 2014 and that too with some people claiming that the fox is feeding orphaned bear cubs.

Though it’s unclear when or where the video was captured or who clicked it, a YouTube user by profile name “Luc Durocher” shared the same clip back in 2014. The user also shared other videos of the same fox and baby animals. The clips clearly show that the small animals lingering around the bigger one are fox kits – and not baby koalas or bears.

Here’s one of the video:

The video is not from the recent Australian bushfires. Also, it’s not orphaned koalas that the animal is feeding, they’re fox kits.

