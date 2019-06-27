Video of a man doing stunt on Delhi Police car goes viral

A TikTok video showing a man performing dangerous stunts on a Delhi Police car went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the video, a shirtless man could be seen stepping out of the moving vehicle and doing push-ups atop the car in what seemed to be a deserted spot. The car had a beacon light mounted on the top and had Delhi Police inscribed on the bonnet.

A Twitter user, Saurabh Trivedi, also shared it on June 26. “Official vehicle is used to perform stunt and make #tiktokindia video,” he wrote and tagged Delhi Police’s official Twitter handle.

Soon, Delhi police replied to post stating that the vehicle belonged to a private contractor which was hired by the police for certain duties. The department also tweeted this:

Thanks, This complaint has already been forwarded to senior officers for taking necessary action in this regard. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 26, 2019

“The person in the video clip is not a policeman, but a friend of the private driver of the hired vehicle. The private contractor has been issued a show cause notice for the violation and necessary legal action will be taken against him,” said a senior police officer. The police later also said that the clip appeared to be of an older date.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 13:41 IST