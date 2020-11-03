Video of boy doing backflip inside moving train may surprise you. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:20 IST

Some videos available on the Internet are enough to make one say ‘wow’ repeatedly. And this video of a boy acing a backflip inside a train perfectly fits that category of content. Shared on Instagram, the video has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The video, performed by Instagram user Arif, was shared from his personal profile. The clip shows Arif attempting a backflip inside a moving train successfully.

Check out the talented clip:

Posted on November 1, the clip has garnered over 22,900 likes and many appreciative comments from netizens. People were surprised at the boy’s talent and dropped fire emojis to show their liking for the video.

“Amazing talent!” wrote an Instagram user. “Doing a backflip in a moving train is literally very difficult coz of inertia. But he is wow!” commented another. “Speechless,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?