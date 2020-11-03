e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Video of boy doing backflip inside moving train may surprise you. Watch

Video of boy doing backflip inside moving train may surprise you. Watch

The clip shows Arif attempting a backflip inside a moving train successfully.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:20 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Arif doing a backflip.
The image shows Arif doing a backflip.(Instagram/@arif_flipper_)
         

Some videos available on the Internet are enough to make one say ‘wow’ repeatedly. And this video of a boy acing a backflip inside a train perfectly fits that category of content. Shared on Instagram, the video has grabbed the attention of netizens.

The video, performed by Instagram user Arif, was shared from his personal profile. The clip shows Arif attempting a backflip inside a moving train successfully.

Check out the talented clip:

Posted on November 1, the clip has garnered over 22,900 likes and many appreciative comments from netizens. People were surprised at the boy’s talent and dropped fire emojis to show their liking for the video.

“Amazing talent!” wrote an Instagram user. “Doing a backflip in a moving train is literally very difficult coz of inertia. But he is wow!” commented another. “Speechless,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

tags
top news
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
SRH vs MI Live Score: Ishan departs, Pollard key for MI in death overs
SRH vs MI Live Score: Ishan departs, Pollard key for MI in death overs
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
92-year-old Andhra man beats wife to death for not giving share in pension
92-year-old Andhra man beats wife to death for not giving share in pension
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In