Video of this extremely sleepy corgi and its human travelling together on New York City Subway is all about adorableness. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 11:52 IST

Mirror Mirror on the wall which is the cutest dog video of them all? If we could ask the Magic Mirror this question, the answer would probably be this video of a corgi and its human travelling together on New York City Subway. The clip, shared on Reddit, is a compilation which shows different moments of the extremely sleepy pooch and its human.

“This is how my corgi rides the NYC subway,” a Reddit user wrote and shared the video. What’s even more interesting is the song playing in the background. It’s Just the Way You Are by Billy Joel.

The adorable post even got a shout out from Reddit on their official Instagram account. “Please watch this montage of u/kittytime and his extremely sleepy corgi commuting together on the NYC subway,” Reddit wrote. They also added a short poem that someone shared on the comments section of the post by the original poster.

“Then enjoy this complimentary poem by u/SchnoodleDoodleDo: I am the corg, so much content - this how my every day is spent! Upon my human’s back I ride. All tucked in sack - am safe inside. We do the social distance thing, my human - special mask he bring. In when he wears it, he’s so smart - no one can tell us two apart!” reads the adorable poem.

Take a look at the video. We must warn you, it may turn out to be too sweet to handle:

The video, on Reddit, gathered close to 80,000 upvotes. On Instagram too it received nearly 46,000 views. People on both the platforms had similar reactions to this wonderful video.

“The ear licks were like ‘you’re good, I like you’,” wrote a Redditor trying to guess the corgi’s perspective. “So comfy, much snooz,” commented another. “This is too short I need feature length footage at least,” said a third. And, we do agree.

As for an individual on Instagram, this is what they wrote, “This is the best thing I’ve seen all day.” Another person said, “We need 10 minutes version of this.”

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Doggo ‘helps’ hooman put on bedsheets. Her well-intentioned efforts may not be as useful as she thinks