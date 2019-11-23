Video shows octopus camouflaging, people say it ‘can’t be from this planet’

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 16:53 IST

Often we come across such videos which remind us that nature’s creations can often be marvellously mysterious. A video of an octopus changing its colours to camouflage captures that perfectly.

Shared across various social media sites, like reddit and Twitter, the video shows an octopus swimming in the wild. It also captures the different colours into which the mollusc eventually changes. Finally, the video shows the moment in which the creature transforms itself to blend with the colour and texture of the seabed.

Take a look at the video which has mesmerized many:

Since being shared, the video has created quite a stir among people. It’s clear from millions of views it has gathered till now and the numbers are increasing.

People had a lot to say about this mesmerizing video. While some were surprised, others couldn’t stop pointing that “nature is awesome”. Some even called the video, “crazy cool”. A few commented that the creature looks like it’s not from this planet.

“Never mind that the camouflage is crazy cool, I don’t even understand how it moves so fast in the water without really propelling itself. Damn nature you crazy.” excitedly wrote a reddit user. “It’s amazing how fast the colour changes,” commented another.

“Can hardly believe this is my planet,” commented a third. “These things can’t be from this planet,” wrote a fourth.

Here’s how tweeple reacted:

Octopus said pic.twitter.com/qmdeGtpB0L — deus ex piñata (@GucciYangGang) November 17, 2019

The ocean is a scary place. Imaging going for a splash and then seeing that? — Tazer (@tazerofficial) November 14, 2019

Literally the master of disguise pic.twitter.com/LBUfhTYt3M — Autumn Jogger🍍 (@ISupremeNash) November 17, 2019



