Watch: Scary moment circus lion attacks trainer. Then this happened

A frightening video of a circus lion attacking its trainer during a routine has gone viral all over social media. Terrifying videos show the lion pouncing on the trainer as audience members screamed in fear. The whole episode, however, ended on a better note as the trainer fought off the lion and took back control of the situation.

The scary incident took place in Lugansk, Ukraine, when Hamada Kouta, 32 was performing a routine with several lions, reports DailyMail.

The video shows one of the many lions in the enclosure attack Kouta. The lion continued its attack and knocked Kouta off his feet. However, even as the audience shrieked in fear, Kouta managed to take back control of the situation forcing the lion to back away and run out of the enclosure into its cage.

According to Evening Standard, Kouta post being treated for his injuries said: “The lion jumped at me and bit me but thank God not on my neck. My back, arm and leg were hurt. Scars from two claws and one tooth are on my leg, tooth marks on my arm, one 4cm deep from three claws on my back.” He added that the lions were stressed because they had no time to adapt to the new surroundings before the performance.

Kouta continued the performance even though he was injured. “I calmly called them back, because there were children in the audience. The most important thing for me is to see children in the audience,” Metro quotes him as saying.”

“Of course, I was covered in blood, but I asked everybody to calm down, and started the performance all over again, from the beginning.”

Apr 05, 2019