Home / It's Viral / Watching this family groove it out in sync is bound to make you smile

Watching this family groove it out in sync is bound to make you smile

It looks like this synchronized and energetic family could even give professional dancers a run for their money.

May 28, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The family can be seen dancing in perfect rythm.
We aren’t judges of a dance show but trust us when we say, this family can boogie.

This 40-second-long clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Tadhg Fleming on May 22. The video has been shared by the Irish content creator with a caption that reads, “Forget about the weather....it’s FRIDAY. Get up and Dance”. Watching this recording may truly make you want to pick up those dancing shoes and get grooving.

The film starts with Fleming facing the camera. He looks directly into the lens and says, “From the top”. Then he moves backwards and starts dancing with a family member who is seen holding a violin. The two are seen busting a move to ‘Cotton Eye Joe’ by Rednex. The pair’s eccentric movements are bound to get anyone giggling. However, the video really picks up when Fleming’s grandpa joins the routine. It seems as if this synchronized and energetic family could even give professional dancers a run for their money.

Since being shared the post has been watched almost 1.5 lakh times. Additionally, the tweet has nearly 1000 retweets and over 5,600 likes on the microblogging application.

Here is how tweeple reacted to this dance performance. One person said, “Let the older dude have his own video. I could watch him all day”. While another individual wrote, “If that doesn’t brighten your day, I give up”.

“We love Gpa!” read one comment.

Whilst another Twitter user stated:

What are your thoughts on this groovy family?

