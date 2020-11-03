e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 'We never thought we'd be saying this': Burger King urges customers to order from McDonald's

‘We never thought we’d be saying this’: Burger King urges customers to order from McDonald’s

While many shared clapping hands emojis for the post, others appreciated the gesture

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:50 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the statement by Burger King UK.
The image shows the statement by Burger King UK.(Twitter/@BurgerKingUK)
         

The debate on which fast food chain has the best burgers may not have a conclusion. However, Burger King definitely wins the crown for their supportive gesture. The popular burger chain tweeted a message urging customers to “order from McDonald’s” and other fast food chains as well during the current situation. The message has grabbed the attention of netizens and is going viral.

“We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either,” tweeted Burger King along with a note. Asking people to extend their support for food joints and chains, they wrote in the message, “We never thought we’d be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment”.

Take a look at the detailed post:

Shared on November 2, the post has garnered over 1.1 lakh likes and numerous comments from netizens praising the burger chain’s efforts. While many shared clapping hands emojis for the post, others appreciated the gesture.

What are your thoughts on this post?

