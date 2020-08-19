e-paper
What actually happens in Zoom meetings? Harsh Goenka shares hilariously relatable tweet

What actually happens in Zoom meetings? Harsh Goenka shares hilariously relatable tweet

“Others are looking smarter than me, is it because of camera?” wrote a Twitter user while commenting.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 19, 2020 08:19 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People shared hilarious comments while replying to Harsh Goenka's post (representational image).
People shared hilarious comments while replying to Harsh Goenka’s post (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

Working and studying from home have become a big part of many people’s lives since the outbreak of the pandemic. Video conferencing service, Zoom, has become a part of people’s routines. Now business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared an image of a pie chart mapping the things which go on during an online meeting. The chart may seem highly relatable for those who’re using Zoom regularly. Check out what he tweeted to know if you relate to it too.

“What actually happens in Zoom meetings,” Goenka wrote and shared an image of a pie chart. Some of the sections of the chart have hilarious yet relatable headings like “Relief at seeing other human beings,” “OMG! Why didn’t I take a shower,” and “Has my neck always looked like that?” However, those are not the only ones, check out the other options that make up the chart.

Since being shared a day ago on August 18, the post has gathered more than 700likes. It has also amassed close to 100 retweets. The post certainly has sparked a laughter fest among tweeple and it’s clear from the comments they shared.

“I would add more than 25% are sitting in shorts but wear formal shirts,” wrote a Twitter user and we are not saying that we don’t know what they’re talking about. “50% - AM I AUDIBLE?” joked another. “Others are looking smarter than me, is it because of camera?” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Do you relate to Harsh Goenka’s post too?

