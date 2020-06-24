Working from home for far too long? You may find this tweet relatable

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:49 IST

If your day starts by switching on the laptop even before you brush your teeth, or if you find yourself in pajamas all day long, even while attending work video conferences (with the camera switched off of course), you’ve been working from home for far too long. If you agree, chances are you’ll also agree with this tweet suggesting we change how we refer to it.

In a tweet posted on June 22, PhD student Heather De-Quincey shared this rather relatable idea that may just hit you right in the feels. “I think we need to stop calling it ‘working from home’ and start calling it ‘living at work’,” she tweeted. And tell us if that doesn’t make sense.

I think we need to stop calling it 'working from home' and start calling it 'living at work' — Heather De-Quincey (@H_DeQuincey) June 22, 2020

With work duration increasing, work space extending to any place you can sit and other daily activities and chore merging with office to-dos, this suggestion doesn’t seem off. People on Twitter agree which is probably why this tweet has collected over 15 lakh likes and more than 29,000 retweets.

“And not everyone has the room to keep a home office/study, so their work and private spaces may be even more inextricably tangled up now and that’s hell sometimes,” commented a Twitter user. “This is so accurate! There is no downtime, there is no break. Work is busier and more stressful now than it was when I had an office to go in to,” wrote another. “

Some also shared more suggestions such as this individual who wrote, “I prefer ‘work invading our home’”. “We could call it hosting your employer,” suggested another.

Not everyone agrees. “I don’t think so. Discipline should be applied when working from home. Learn to observe your break time and shutdown once it’s normal close of business,” wrote a Twitter user.

Here are some more reactions:

Nailed it. Work from home is like " yeah so we brought your time for the whole day and night, since you don't travel to work anymore, you are bound to be present online and over calls at all times" — #IStandWithJKRowling Gauri Deshmukh (@Always_Gauri) June 23, 2020

Not me girl! I know how to log the hell off! Email me after 6pm if you want to, but you’ll be talking to yourself! (Granted my supervisors are reasonable people and they have children so they get it; this doesn’t seem to be the case everywhere) — fag fraise (@frankyenvy) June 23, 2020

I've submitted several HR complaints about my cat. She is a terribly disruptive co-worker. — Sam (@MrNastyGum) June 23, 2020

As a veteran home working I have this New Yorker cartoon on my pinboard... pic.twitter.com/pV1W7MYkMW — Richard Pederick 🌍⌛️ (@Kernunos) June 22, 2020

I do not want to live at work anymore. I miss my swiveling chair. I miss tilting my head and staring at my colleague for no reason. I miss people watching. I miss everything! pic.twitter.com/Z93r44MhQS — Pondering Muse (@Pondering_Muse) June 23, 2020

What’s your take on this working from home situation?

