e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Working from home for far too long? You may find this tweet relatable

Working from home for far too long? You may find this tweet relatable

If you’ve been working from home, this tweet about changing what it’s called will hit you in the feels

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 24, 2020 17:49 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PhD student Heather De-Quincey shared this rather relatable tweet.
PhD student Heather De-Quincey shared this rather relatable tweet.
         

If your day starts by switching on the laptop even before you brush your teeth, or if you find yourself in pajamas all day long, even while attending work video conferences (with the camera switched off of course), you’ve been working from home for far too long. If you agree, chances are you’ll also agree with this tweet suggesting we change how we refer to it.

In a tweet posted on June 22, PhD student Heather De-Quincey shared this rather relatable idea that may just hit you right in the feels. “I think we need to stop calling it ‘working from home’ and start calling it ‘living at work’,” she tweeted. And tell us if that doesn’t make sense.

With work duration increasing, work space extending to any place you can sit and other daily activities and chore merging with office to-dos, this suggestion doesn’t seem off. People on Twitter agree which is probably why this tweet has collected over 15 lakh likes and more than 29,000 retweets.

“And not everyone has the room to keep a home office/study, so their work and private spaces may be even more inextricably tangled up now and that’s hell sometimes,” commented a Twitter user. “This is so accurate! There is no downtime, there is no break. Work is busier and more stressful now than it was when I had an office to go in to,” wrote another. “

Some also shared more suggestions such as this individual who wrote, “I prefer ‘work invading our home’”. “We could call it hosting your employer,” suggested another.

Not everyone agrees. “I don’t think so. Discipline should be applied when working from home. Learn to observe your break time and shutdown once it’s normal close of business,” wrote a Twitter user.

Here are some more reactions:

What’s your take on this working from home situation?

Also Read | Feline lends a ‘helping’ paw to hooman with some computer work. It doesn’t go as planned

tags
top news
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
India, China hold diplomatic meeting on border stand-off in Ladakh
1500 co-op banks with nearly Rs 5 lakh crore assets now under RBI’s charge
1500 co-op banks with nearly Rs 5 lakh crore assets now under RBI’s charge
Govt ‘unlocks’ space sector, says will promote and guide private players
Govt ‘unlocks’ space sector, says will promote and guide private players
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Electricity bill worth Rs 50,000! Post-lockdown bills shock MP consumers
Electricity bill worth Rs 50,000! Post-lockdown bills shock MP consumers
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
Novak Djokovic apologises for hosting tennis event ‘too soon’ amid Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In