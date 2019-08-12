When and what: All you need to know about PM Modi’s ‘Man vs Wild’ quest

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:39 IST

Unless you are someone who loves staying away from social media, it’s nearly impossible that you are unaware about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest stint - his appearance on the popular nature survival show Man vs Wild.

Still confused? Don’t be, here’s what you need to know about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appearance on the show with host Bear Grylls.

PM Modi with Bear Grylls holding a makeshift spear.

When to watch?

The show is set to air on August 12 at 9 pm on Discovery channels.

Where to watch?

Man vs Wild featuring PM Modi and Bear Grylls will premiere, at the same time, across 12 channels of Discovery Network. The special episode will be showcased in as many as 180 countries.

Where was it shot?

The entire episode of the show was shot inside Jim Corbett National Park situated in Uttarakhand.

Why did PM Modi join ‘Man vs Wild’?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking about the show, said “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests.” Further adding that he was both “intrigued and inclined” to take part in a show which gave him a chance to focus on “life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature.”

Later, the show’s host Bear Grylls added that PM Modi joined the show to raise awareness about protection of environment.

Is PM Modi the first world leader to appear on the show?

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first Indian, he is not the first world leader to appear on the show. In 2018, former US President Barack Obama appeared on Man vs Wild and took a trip to Alaska.

Among other celebrities who have previously appeared on the show are actors Zac Efron, Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, and Michael B. Jordan.

Also Read | ‘Do join, tonight’: PM Modi tweets on Man Vs Wild show with Bear Grylls

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 15:26 IST