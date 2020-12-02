e-paper
Dec 02, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Where’s dark matter? NASA’s post is about the scaffolding of our universe

Where’s dark matter? NASA’s post is about the scaffolding of our universe

The starry image is beautiful to look at in itself, but it is the text shared alongside the photograph that may pique your interest.

Dec 02, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image was shared along with the post by NASA Hubble telescope.
The image was shared along with the post by NASA Hubble telescope.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
         

What better way to start one’s morning than by learning a bit more about this wondrous world that we reside in? If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then here is a post by NASA that may tickle your fancy.

Shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, this image was shared on December 1. The starry image is beautiful to look at in itself, but it is the text shared alongside the photograph that may pique your interest.

“Where’s the dark matter?” initially reads the text. It then goes onto say, “In 2018, Hubble uncovered a galaxy missing this important ingredient. Dark matter, the invisible scaffolding of our universe, is a key component of galaxy formation and evolution. Astronomers were left with a cosmic mystery on their hands, until new Hubble data helped explain that missing dark matter can be caused by the effects of tidal disruption”.

The text further explains that gravitational forces of one galaxy can tear apart other, smaller ones. In such a situation, dark matter is removed. It is after this that stars feel the effects of the interaction. The caption ends by stating, “Dark matter is less concentrated than stars, so is stripped from the galaxy first”.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has over 79,800 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Beautiful”.

Another individual wrote, “Amazing. It’s all around”.

What are your thoughts on the share?

