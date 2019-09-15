e-paper
3-foot-long snake rescued in Tamil Nadu. It’s a white-coloured cobra

The snake was stuck inside a pit in a residential area in Edayarpalayam area of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:50 IST
Asian News International
Coimbatore
People expressed their surprise at the colour of the reptile.
People expressed their surprise at the colour of the reptile. (Twitter/ANI)
         

A three-foot-long cobra was stuck in a pit and later rescued. However, this is not what that has piqued the interest of tweeple. It’s the images of the snake that has created a stir among people. It’s because, the colour of the rescued reptile is white.

The snake was stuck inside a pit in a residential area in Edayarpalayam area of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. And, it’s a man who rescued the reptile from the pit with help of an iron road.

Pictures of the snake have been posted on Twitter. One photo shows someone holding the snake by its tail. There’s another that shows the snake lying on the ground. A third shows the snake inside the pit.

People expressed their surprise at the colour of the reptile. There were also some who commented that white cobras are “rare.” Some even commented that it’s “beautiful.” Here’s how people reacted.

The snake was later released in Madukkarai forest.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 18:38 IST

