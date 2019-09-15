3-foot-long snake rescued in Tamil Nadu. It’s a white-coloured cobra

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 18:50 IST

A three-foot-long cobra was stuck in a pit and later rescued. However, this is not what that has piqued the interest of tweeple. It’s the images of the snake that has created a stir among people. It’s because, the colour of the rescued reptile is white.

The snake was stuck inside a pit in a residential area in Edayarpalayam area of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. And, it’s a man who rescued the reptile from the pit with help of an iron road.

Pictures of the snake have been posted on Twitter. One photo shows someone holding the snake by its tail. There’s another that shows the snake lying on the ground. A third shows the snake inside the pit.

Tamil Nadu: A 3 feet long white cobra rescued from a residential area in Edayarpalayam, Coimbatore, today. The snake was later released in Madukkarai forest. pic.twitter.com/F4sZLFfqj1 — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2019

People expressed their surprise at the colour of the reptile. There were also some who commented that white cobras are “rare.” Some even commented that it’s “beautiful.” Here’s how people reacted.

oh woww white cobra.. — Shoba (@hatkeladki) September 15, 2019

White cobra is beautiful.. — muddaabaaz (@muddaabaaz) September 15, 2019

How rare is that?! — Sajals (@sajals) September 15, 2019

That’s pretty rare — Official Dhairya (@EmperorDhairya) September 15, 2019

The snake was later released in Madukkarai forest.

Also Read | 8-foot-long python caught in field in Odisha

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 18:38 IST