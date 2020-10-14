e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Woman catalogued and kept the mosquitoes she killed. Tweet leaves people with thoughts

Woman catalogued and kept the mosquitoes she killed. Tweet leaves people with thoughts

The tweet is shared under the ongoing trend “How it started vs how it’s going”.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 21:18 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One of the images shows a dead mosquito with the text “Broooo, I just caught a macchar” written on it.
One of the images shows a dead mosquito with the text “Broooo, I just caught a macchar” written on it.(Twitter@zynapsed)
         

Have you ever come across posts that leave you with a range of different feelings? For instance, they may make you wonder, “But, why” and also prompt you to say, “That’s interesting”, at the same time. This Twitter user shared one such post and it involves mosquitoes. Chances are it’ll leave you with tons of thoughts too.

The tweet is shared under the ongoing trend “How it started vs how it’s going”. It shows two images. One of the images shows a dead mosquito with the text “Broooo, I just caught a macchar” written on it. As for the second image, you have to see it to understand what it exactly shows.

Since being shared on October 8, the post has gathered over 1.1 lakh likes. It has also amassed tons of comments from people. While some were reminded of other clips, a few asked “why”. Some eagle-eyed Twitter users also noticed that a few numbers were empty. Expectedly, they asked questions about that too.

“Which one is your fav? Striped legs is mine,” joked a Twitter user. “Gotta take screenshot of this and show it to the mosquitoes in my room... maybe they will get scared,” said another.

Here’s how others reacted.

What do you think of the tweet?

top news
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for Covid-19
DC vs RR Live: Buttler, Stokes start 162-run chase with boundaries
DC vs RR Live: Buttler, Stokes start 162-run chase with boundaries
‘Common man’s Diwali in your hands’: SC’s nudge to Centre on loan relief
‘Common man’s Diwali in your hands’: SC’s nudge to Centre on loan relief
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
‘15-year-old raped by 2 for over 20 days in Odisha’s Cuttack’: Police
‘15-year-old raped by 2 for over 20 days in Odisha’s Cuttack’: Police
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In