Woman gives birth midair with crew’s help, flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 13:47 IST

A Thailand national on Tuesday gave birth during a flight from Doha to Bangkok. The unnamed woman passenger went into labour and delivered the baby with the help of a cabin crew of Qatar airways at around 3 am.

The aircraft made the emergency landing in Kolkata and the woman was admitted to a private hospital in the city. Both the mother and the baby are doing fine.

“An unscheduled flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 landed around 03:09 am at Kolkata airport in medical priority landing. The pilot of Qatar flight had asked SOS to ATC for medical priority landing. The flight landed safely, the airport team with the doctor was attending the concerned.” Kolkata Airport official said while speaking to ANI.

News agency ANI also took to Twitter to share an image along with the news:

Kolkata Airport official to ANI: Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok QR-830 made an unscheduled landing at Kolkata Airport. The pilot of Qatar Airways asked for ‘SOS’ signal at Kolkata ATC (Air Traffic Control) medical priority landing. https://t.co/poK4phA2XV — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Several people dropped replies on the post. While most congratulated the mother, some praised the cabin crew. A few also suggested names for the newborn.

“Congratulations,” wrote a Twitter user. “Name her India,” wrote another. “Good job,” wrote a third. “Welcome to the world baby,” commented a fourth.

Earlier in July, 2019, another story of a mother giving birth midair warmed up people’s hearts. A Lebanon-based flight from Doha to Beirut was diverted because a Filipino passenger onboard went into labour. The crew of the flight helped her with the delivery and she gave birth to a baby girl.