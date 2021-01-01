e-paper
Women’s organisation adopts white peacock in Hyderabad’s Nehru zoo for wildlife conservation programme

According to Nehru Zoological Park, Vandana Jain, president of the Inner Wheel Club of Secunderabad along with other members offered to adopt one white peacock for a period of a year and handed over a cheque of 30,000 rupees to the curator.

Jan 01, 2021
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Hyderabad
The image shows a white peacock. (Representative image)
The image shows a white peacock. (Representative image)(Unsplash)
         

In a bid to strengthen the wildlife conservation programme at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, a white peacock was adopted by a women’s organisation for a period of one year on Thursday.

Jain also appealed to people to come forward to take up the adoption of animals in the zoo and said that constant support of citizens will strengthen wildlife conservation in the State.

Jain also appealed to people to come forward to take up the adoption of animals in the zoo and said that constant support of citizens will strengthen wildlife conservation in the State.

