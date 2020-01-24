e-paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘World’s worst cat’ likes ‘lurking in dark corners’, up for free adoption. Watch

‘World’s worst cat’ likes ‘lurking in dark corners’, up for free adoption. Watch

“She’s single and ready to be socially awkward,” wrote the shelter.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:43 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Baskerville
Shelter called her ‘world’s worst cat’.
Shelter called her ‘world’s worst cat’. (Facebook/Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina)
         

The “world’s worst cat” is available for adoption — just ask the Mitchell County Animal Rescue organization in North Carolina. The shelter about 55 miles (89 kilometers) northeast of Asheville is waiving adoption fees in the hope that someone will take the cat named Perdita off their hands.

The group says on its Facebook page, “We thought she was sick. Turns out she’s just a jerk.”

A tongue-in-cheek profile of the foul-tempered feline says her dislikes include “dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least ... HUGS.” It says she likes lurking, pretending to be sick and “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again ...”

It adds, “She’s single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space. “

Here’s the entire post:

Shelter Director Amber Lowery says 4-year-old Perdita came to the facility on Christmas Eve, The Charlotte Observer reported. Since then, the shelter has had to warn visitors that Perdita’s attempts to draw passersby to her cage are actually a ruse that will not end well.

“I’m looking at her right now, and she’s rolling around in her little bed, looking all sweet and cute, but the minute you try to rub her, she slaps you. We thought she was in pain and took her to the vet and he said: ‘No, this cat is just a jerk’,” Lowery told the newspaper.

The shelter also shared a video of the feline with a witty caption:

Her Facebook post has drawn thousands of likes. Further, the shelter also says they received more than 50 adoption applications for her.

Kapil Mishra defends 'communal' tweet with counterattack on Congress, AAP
Ex-Congress MLA among 3 questioned over anti-CAA protests in Delhi
EC asks Twitter to take down BJP leader Kapil Mishra's 'mini Pakistan in Delhi' tweet
'Unfortunate': Shashi Tharoor calls out Swaraj Kaushal's defence of Anupam Kher
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live: Taylor completes fifty; Kiwis cross 200
The Forgotten Army review: Kabir Khan's Amazon show is a forgettable fiasco
The shifting dynamics of Centre-state relationship
'As a citizen, as a human...': Watch actor Nandita Das' message on CAA
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

