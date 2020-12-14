e-paper
Home / It's Viral / #Yahoo trends due to Google's servers' recent outage, memes flood Twitter

#Yahoo trends due to Google’s servers’ recent outage, memes flood Twitter

If you were left chuckling after seeing the hilarious #GoogleDown memes, get ready to giggle some more with these #Yahoo memes.

Dec 14, 2020, 21:35 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Here are some amusing shares that were posted on Twitter with the hashtag #Yahoo.
Here are some amusing shares that were posted on Twitter with the hashtag #Yahoo.(Twitter/@akulgoel1)
         

In the evening on December 14, Monday, Google’s primary services, such as Gmail and YouTube, crashed for many around the world. Netizens took to Twitter to express their emotions regarding the incident, and in good spirit, many used humour to deal with the situation. Funny memes shared with the hashtag #GoogleDown amused tweeple.

With several individuals’ primary search engine of use down, many turned to Yahoo for some answers. Never one to miss a meme-worthy opportunity, netizens shared hilarious posts about that happening as well. Here are some amusing shares that were posted on Twitter with the hashtag #Yahoo. They may make you laugh out loud.

This may or may not be the most accurate ‘stonks’ meme you’ve ever seen:

Mr Bean says it best:

Who else remembers those old-school ‘Yahoo! Answers’ days?

Here are some other posts from the micro-blogging platform:

Google’s services have been restored.

What are your thoughts on these memes? Did you have a favourite? Or did you find all of them equally rib-tickling?

Also Read | #GoogleDown trends as Google, Gmail and YouTube crash, memes flood the Internet

