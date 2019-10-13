e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Yuvraj Singh shares video of swan ‘cleaning’ plastic waste. Old video goes viral again

Though old, the video is going viral again after Yuvraj Singh posted it.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 13, 2019 15:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has created quit a stir among people.
The video has created quit a stir among people. (Twitter/yuvraj singh)
         

Yuvraj Singh, former Indian all-rounder, recently took to Twitter to post a video that has now left many sad and worried. Though old, the video is going viral again after Singh posted it.

Using the hashtags #StopOceanPlasticPollution and #ClimateChangeIsReal, Yuvraj Singh shared the video of a swan that is ”cleaning” tattered bits of plastics with its bill. “Heartbreaking to see them suffer this way. Plastic is choking our planet, we need to find ways to eliminate it,” he wrote. “Let’s learn from these innocent birds and be a part of the solution not part of the pollution,” Singh added.

Since being shared, the video has gathered about 23,000 views. It has also collected over 4,500 likes and close to 900 retweets.

The video previously piqued netizen’s interest when it was shared by a Twitter user. It also sparked all sorts of comments. Expectedly, the post shared by Yuvraj Singh also attracted various comments.

Previously, a video of a monkey closing a tap after drinking water went viral and amused tweeple.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Crow throws empty plastic bottle in dustbin. Twitter asks ‘why can’t we’

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 15:32 IST

tags
top news
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
‘Modi govt destroying economy, things will worsen’, says Rahul Gandhi
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News