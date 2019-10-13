Yuvraj Singh shares video of swan ‘cleaning’ plastic waste. Old video goes viral again

it-s-viral

Yuvraj Singh, former Indian all-rounder, recently took to Twitter to post a video that has now left many sad and worried. Though old, the video is going viral again after Singh posted it.

Using the hashtags #StopOceanPlasticPollution and #ClimateChangeIsReal, Yuvraj Singh shared the video of a swan that is ”cleaning” tattered bits of plastics with its bill. “Heartbreaking to see them suffer this way. Plastic is choking our planet, we need to find ways to eliminate it,” he wrote. “Let’s learn from these innocent birds and be a part of the solution not part of the pollution,” Singh added.

Heartbreaking to see them suffer this way. Plastic is choking our planet, we need to find ways to eliminate it. Let’s learn from these innocent birds and be a part of the Solution not part of the pollution. #StopOceanPlasticPollution #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/RMDjqQPL6t — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 12, 2019

Since being shared, the video has gathered about 23,000 views. It has also collected over 4,500 likes and close to 900 retweets.

The video previously piqued netizen’s interest when it was shared by a Twitter user. It also sparked all sorts of comments. Expectedly, the post shared by Yuvraj Singh also attracted various comments.

Heartbreaking 💔💔😟😟 — Abhimanyu Meena (@Abhiman71820897) October 12, 2019

Jaanwar insaan ban rahe hai aur insaan jaanwar what an irony — himanshu sharma (@hs97439) October 12, 2019

Saddened😞 — Mohanvarma Vetukuri (@mohanvarma255) October 12, 2019

Sad to see, human don't care, even animals n birds too much — ISH 🇻 KHANNA®©™🇮🇳 (@REAL_IK16) October 12, 2019

oh dear😢we should try to save our beautiful earth💝 — Rashid Hridoy (@Constantcorner) October 12, 2019

Previously, a video of a monkey closing a tap after drinking water went viral and amused tweeple.

What do you think of the video?

