Zomato’s ‘life is poha, 2020 is…’ tweet prompts tweeple to dish out their own comparisons

Zomato took to Twitter to share ‘life is poha, 2020 is nimbu seeds.’

it-s-viral Updated: May 20, 2020 18:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Zomato’s post has now sparked a laughter fest on Twitter.
Zomato’s post has now sparked a laughter fest on Twitter. (Twitter/Zomato)
         

‘Can we reboot 2020’ or ‘let’s start over this year,’ people’s feelings towards the ongoing year have not been very favourable for obvious reasons. Expressing that sentiment, Zomato also took to Twitter to share ‘life is poha, 2020 is nimbu seeds,’ – a reference to the fact that this year is not turning out how one may have expected.

The simple tweet by the food delivery service provider, however, has now opened up the floodgates of creativity among tweeple and they’re creating their own version of ‘life is…’ tweets and the posts are hilarious.

One such imaginative Twitter user wrote “Life is biryani, 2020 is ilaychi” and we can’t say that we don’t agree with the person.

Another user went a step ahead and shared an image to express their ‘life is…’ tweet. Check out what they shared:

Not just food, a few also found their inspiration in Bollywood films. One such Twitter user shared, “Life is Box Office, 2020 is Race 3.” To this another user of the micro-blogging site responded, “Life is Physics, 2020 is Rohit Shetty.”

When films came into the picture how can TV series be far behind! Taking an inspiration from popular American sitcom Friends, an individual tweeted, “Life is a trifle and 2020 is Rachael where she puts a layer of beef.” They referred to the episode where Rachael mistakenly puts meat in a sweet dish.

via GIPHY

Someone also found their inspiration from the popular Netflix series Money Heist and tweeted:

“Life is pizza, 2020 is pineapple”, “Life is maa ke haath ka khana, 2020 is tinde,” “Life is Avengers, 2020 is Thanos,” are some of the other gems which people shared on the post.

via GIPHY

What is your version of ‘life is…’ tweet?

