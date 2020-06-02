e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / 149 new Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, state tally nears 9,000-mark

149 new Covid-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, state tally nears 9,000-mark

As per the state health department Covid bulleting, 149 new positive cases were reported till 10.30 am. Additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Baran and Bikaner. Details were not immediately available.

jaipur Updated: Jun 02, 2020 08:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The number of migrants testing positive is rising with 2,543 testing positive so far.
The number of migrants testing positive is rising with 2,543 testing positive so far. (ANI file photo)
         

One hundred and forty-nine 149 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Monday, taking the state total to 8,980.

Four deaths were also reported. The total number of deaths is 198.

As per the state health department Covid bulleting, 149 new positive cases were reported till 10.30 am. Additional chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Baran and Bikaner. Details were not immediately available.

A spurt in cases was recorded in Bharatpur district which reported 44 cases. The total cases in the district number 297, of which 159 are active cases.

Jaipur district reported 32 cases, while Baran district reported 27 cases and Pali had 21 cases.

Kota district recorded 10 cases and Jhalawar district, which had seen a sudden spike in cases last week, seems to have managed to contain the spread of the virus and reported five cases.

The number of migrants testing positive is rising with 2,543 testing positive so far. The total recoveries stand at 6,040 while the active cases are 2,742.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said SMS hospital in Jaipur has been declared Covid-free and is open to the general public from Monday. “We had made it designated Covid hospital when Jaipur saw a spike in the cases in Ramganj. At that time we asked doctors to put-off all non-emergency surgeries as our priority then was to treat Covid patients,” he said.

tags
top news
Terrorist trying to infiltrate into India killed in south Kashmir’s Tral: Army
Terrorist trying to infiltrate into India killed in south Kashmir’s Tral: Army
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally at 198,706 after 8,171 new cases in 24 hours
LIVE: Northeast India Covid-19 tally rises as Assam, Tripura report new cases
LIVE: Northeast India Covid-19 tally rises as Assam, Tripura report new cases
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s kin linked to foiled J&K plot
Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar’s kin linked to foiled J&K plot
Floyd’s heart stopped while restrained, says medical examiner
Floyd’s heart stopped while restrained, says medical examiner
Trump describes protests in US as ‘terror’, threatens to deploy military
Trump describes protests in US as ‘terror’, threatens to deploy military
Cyclone Nisarga expected to bring 100 kmph winds: All you need to know
Cyclone Nisarga expected to bring 100 kmph winds: All you need to know
Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say
Shortage of beds, bodies piling up at KEM? What Aaditya Thackeray has to say
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In