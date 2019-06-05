30-year-old woman allegedly raped in Rajasthan’s Pali

Five men were arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in Rajasthan’s Pali and beating up her neighbour in May, a month after another woman was similarly waylaid and sexually assaulted in Alwar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused -- identified as Jitendra Banjara (20), Govind Banjara (20), Dinesh Banjara (20), Mahendra Banjara (22), and Sanjay Banjara (25) -- were arrested on Monday after the woman approached the police on Sunday.

Police said the incident took place on May 26 but the woman’s family approached authorities on Monday after one of the accused called them to demand money and threatened to circulate the video of the incident on social media.

The men allegedly stopped the woman and her neighbour, who were on their way to a temple in a motorcycle, in a deserted patch, gang-raped her and filmed the act. The men, who were allegedly in an inebriated condition, also beat them and held the duo captive.

“Initially, the victim was in shock and was afraid that if she reports the incident to police, the accused will make her video viral and didn’t file a complaint for six days,” circle officer of Pali city, Narayan Dan, said.

He added that the FIR in the rape case was lodged on June 2, and the woman’s statement was registered and the medical examination conducted the same day.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that that two of the accused, Jitendra and Mahendra, sexually assaulted her while the others beat up her neighbour and filmed the incident. They threatened to post the video online if the survivors reported the incident.

Dan, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that no video of sexual assault has been recovered so far.

“A video has been recovered but it’s not of the assault. In the video, the accused are threatening the victim and his neighbour and asking where they were going, why were they going and that they will tell everybody about the rape,” Dan added.

The accused were arrested on charges of gang rape, wrongful restraint, thrashing and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In Alwar, five men had raped a Dalit woman in front of her husband on April 26 in Thanagaji area of Alwar and later circulated the video of the incident on social media. All the accused have been arrested in the Alwar case.

