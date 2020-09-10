716 fresh cases push Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally to over 96,000

jaipur

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 13:39 IST

Rajasthan recorded seven Covid-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 1,185, according to a health department bulletin.

It also reported 716 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people infected by the virus is 96,452. Of them, 15,807 are under treatment.

According to the bulletin, 78,203 people have been discharged after treatment.

In Jaipur, the death toll from the virus is 294, followed by 114 in Jodhpur, 87 in Bikaner, 85 in Kota, 81 in Ajmer and 73 in Bharatpur, 47 in Pali, 44 in Nagaur, 32 in Udaipur, 30 in Alwar, 23 in Barmer and 22 in Dholpur. Other districts reported the rest fatalities.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported 129, Jodhpur 111, Kota 47, Jhalawar 36, Alwar 34, Nagaur 32.