Navratri celebrations highlight women’s strength and cultural values in UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday worshipped Goddess Siddhidatri on the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri and extended greetings to people across the state, highlighting the festival’s cultural significance and the role of women in society. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

In his message on the occasion, Adityanath said women’s strength, resolve and confidence were important to the state’s progress. He said societies that respect women experience prosperity and well-being, linking the values associated with Navratri to women’s participation in development.

The chief minister also invoked the ideals associated with Goddess Durga and Lord Ram in a separate message ahead of Vijayadashami. He said the courage of Goddess Durga and the life of Lord Ram offered inspiration to stand against injustice, respect women and fulfil one’s responsibilities.

Adityanath urged people to reject arrogance, injustice, discrimination and negativity. Vijayadashami, which marks the victory of good over evil, provides an occasion to reflect on these values, he said.

The festival messages also came alongside the chief minister’s account of Uttar Pradesh’s development over the past nine and a half years. Adityanath said the state’s gross state domestic product, per capita income, budget and women’s labour force participation had each tripled during this period.

He said Uttar Pradesh had received investment proposals worth more than ₹50 lakh crore and that the number of large factories had increased from 14,000 to 35,000, creating employment for more than 6.5 million young people.

The chief minister further said the state accounted for 60% of India’s expressway network and that agricultural growth had increased from 8% to 18%. Nearly 950,000 government jobs had been provided through what he described as a fair and transparent recruitment process, he added.

Adityanath also cited an increase in the number of start-ups from 120 to more than 24,000 and said the revived micro, small and medium enterprises sector had generated more than three crore employment opportunities.

His Navratri and Vijayadashami messages placed emphasis on faith, respect for women and the rejection of injustice, while his development claims focused on employment, investment and economic growth in the state.