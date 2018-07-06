8000 cops, 1000 traffic constables, 15 fire tenders deployed for PM rally

As the Pink City gears up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, the Rajasthan Police, municipal corporation and traffic police have introduced special measures for the function.

The additional director general of police (ADGP), law and order, NRK Reddy said, “Around four-and-a-half lakh, people are coming from various districts to attend the gathering. We have tied-up with SPs of various districts and have arranged parking slots for them. We have sent GPS markers to all drivers to identify their parking slots.”

“For security management, we have deployed 19 SPs, 55 additional SPs, 95 deputy SPs, 300 inspectors, 8,000 cops, 140 traffic cops and 13 companies of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary,” he said.

Clarifying the ban on black clothes Reddy said, “There is no ban on black clothes. People are free to wear any colour, but we won’t allow people to carry black flags to the gathering. If anyone wants to demonstrate, they should take the legal route.”

Security drills have been conducted to eliminate last-minute glitches. Two helipads have been constructed at the SMS Stadium here, Reddy said.

Sensitive areas in the city are covered by CCTV cameras and temporary control rooms will alert the field units if they spot any suspicious activity.

The city traffic police have deployed around 1,000 traffic constables to manage traffic. Vehicles will be diverted according to requirement for smooth traffic flow near the venue.

Parking of all types of vehicles on Janpath, Hawa Sadak, Sahkar Marg, Sardar Patel Marg, Prithviraj Marg, Bhavani Singh Road, Pankaj Singhvi Marg will be prohibited during the ceremony.

Addressing the media on Friday, DCP, traffic, Lovely Katiyar said, “We have created traffic helpline centres so that queries regarding traffic diversion can be answered. Until or unless it is necessary, I request people living in southern areas of the city not to leave home between 12 and 4 PM.”

Meanwhile, Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC) has also taken special measures to maintain cleanliness at the venue and nearby areas.

JMC commissioner Ravi Jain said, “We will put four drums at 30 parking slots and 15 sanitary workers will be there to maintain cleanliness at the spot. 150 mobile toilets will be placed at the Amrudon Ka Bagh and nearby spots.”

“We have procured seven lakh water pouches to quench the thirst of people coming to attend the gathering. 15 fire tenders will remain present at the venue. To keep a check on cleanliness, nine chief sanitary inspectors and 91 sanitary inspectors have been deployed for the event,” Jain said.