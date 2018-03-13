Bachchan calls doctors to Jodhpur, Jaya says he is fine

A team of doctors from Mumbai reached Jodhpur Tuesday afternoon, hours after actor Amitabh Bachchan made a cryptic blog post sparking worries about his health. His wife Jaya Bachchan later said he was fine and had a pain in his neck and back.

“I am getting my team of doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again... I will rest and keep informed,” Bachchan, who is in the city to shoot for “Thugs of Hindostan”, said in his blog, posted around 5 am.

“Amitji is fine. He has pain in the back and neck... The costumes are very heavy, so there’s some pain. Otherwise he is fine,” actor-politician Jaya Bachchan told reporters outside Parliament.

As news spread about the 75-year-old star’s possible ill-health, reporters and others gathered outside the Ajit Bhawan Palace where he is staying. Questioned by the media, the doctors refused to make any comment about his health.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje wished Bachchan a “speedy recovery”. “Concerned to hear Shri @SrBachchan Ji is unwell. Do let us know if we can be of any assistance. Wish you a speedy recovery!” she tweeted.

Raje, who is on tour to Andhra Pradesh and Kanchipuram, interacted with Jodhpur district administration officials over telephone and asked them to take full care of Bachchan.

In his blog post, Bachchan also wrote about the gruelling shoot schedule of the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed film, which also features Aamir Khan.

“The morning after the night that began yesterday for work some people need to work for a living and work hard.

“It’s been rough.. but when ever did any be achieved without it .. there is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears... then the expectation of all working out .. sometimes it does, most of the times not... it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved,” he said. P

Bachchan reached Jodhpur on March 5. He is staying at the hotel Ajit Bhawan Palace. ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is an adaptation of the 1839 novel ‘Confessions of a Thug’ and also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.