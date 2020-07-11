e-paper
Home / Jaipur / BJP leaders engaged in toppling govt in Rajasthan, says CM Ashok Gehlot

BJP leaders engaged in toppling govt in Rajasthan, says CM Ashok Gehlot

BJP leaders have “crossed the limit of shamelessness” and were doing politics like “bakra-mandi” (goat-market), said CM Ashok Gehlot.

jaipur Updated: Jul 11, 2020 14:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged that Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and BJP state president Satish Poonia were executing the agenda of their party’s central leadership
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged that Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and BJP state president Satish Poonia were executing the agenda of their party's central leadership
         

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that amid the coronavirus pandemic, BJP leaders have “gone beyond humanity” and are engaged in toppling his government, but exuded confidence that the Congress dispensation will complete its five-year term.

He said that BJP leaders have “crossed the limit of shamelessness” and were doing politics like “bakra-mandi” (goat-market). “The government in Rajasthan is stable, will remain stable and will last five years,” Gehlot said at a press conference here.

He alleged that Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore and BJP state president Satish Poonia were executing the agenda of their party’s central leadership.

“Amid the crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic, BJP leaders have gone beyond humanity and are engaged in toppling the government,” the chief minister said.

The BJP has sabotaged governments in several states. It now wants to play the same game in Rajasthan, that it did in Madhya Pradesh, Gehlot said.”But they have been exposed and people will give the BJP a befitting reply at the right time,” he added.

