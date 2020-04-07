Centre allows mineral production in Rajasthan

jaipur

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 08:20 IST

The centre has allowed activities related to mineral production and transportation during the lockdown period.

In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had issued guidelines to exempt industrial establishments that require continuous process during the lockdown. “Now, the MHA has issued an addendum to the guidelines, allowing ‘coal and mineral production, transportation, supply of explosives and activities incidental to mining operations’,” stated a letter by the ministry of mines.

The letter, quoting the centre government order, says, “…it is hereby advised that the state government should facilitate measures that would ensure continuity of operations of steel, aluminum, copper, cement and other such plants during lockdown period. The related activities like supply of raw material and equipment, including imported ones through rail, air, ports can be similarly facilitated.”

A senior official of the mines department said following the centre’s orders, the permission to start operations has been given to Hindustan Zinc Limited. “Other industries dealing with major minerals and willing to start operations will be considered,” said the official, on the condition of anonymity.

The official said that the industries have been asked to adopt all protocols related to Covid-19 pandemic such as thermal screening and masks.

There are around 182 major mineral and 33,000 minor mineral mines in the country. Rajasthan is one of the biggest producers of minor mineral such as sand stone, marble and granite and around 6-7 lakh labour work in the sector.

Bhilwara has richest and largest single deposit of lead, zinc and silver in the country. Similarly, Banswara is known for manganese deposit, while Dungarpur has copper deposit.