e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Centre, State assure Rajasthan HC of security of medical professionals

Centre, State assure Rajasthan HC of security of medical professionals

The PIL said that the lockdown was being violated, patients were misbehaving with medical professionals during their screening and treatment, and alleged negligence on part of the police and state government.

jaipur Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:58 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Jaipur
A child walks to fetch water in the walled city area in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
A child walks to fetch water in the walled city area in Jaipur, Rajasthan.(Himanshu Vyas / Hindustan Times)
         

The Central and state government on Thursday assured Rajasthan High Court that appropriate arrangements will be made for the safety and security of medical professionals, who are “facing misbehaviour” from patients during screening and treatment of coronavirus.

A division bench of Justice Sangeet Lodha and Justice Rameshwar Vyas, which was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one Vivek Shrimali, has slated the matter for further hearing on April 20.

The PIL said that the lockdown was being violated, patients were misbehaving with medical professionals during their screening and treatment, and alleged negligence on part of the police and state government.

“Due to the failure of local police to reign in these elements; direct the administration to deploy the personnel from RAC or CRPC and BSF who can work fearlessly in areas under operation,” the petition prayed.

It said that Jodhpur District Collector “virtually reiterated” the demands made in the petition.

“It is evident in these sickening set of circumstances that still the administrative authorities are living in their ivory towers and are recklessly lethargic towards the imminent threat to the life of not just the petitioner and his neighbours but towards the entire city of Jodhpur,” it added.

Advocate solicitor general RD Rastogi and advocate general MS Singhvi, appearing for the centre and state respectively through video conferencing, assure the court of appropriate action on the ground.

A request was also made to implead the Central government on the petition.

tags
top news
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
India approves supply of HCQ to 55 countries as commercial sales or grants
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Mobiles, TVs etc to be available on e-commerce platforms starting April 20
Mobiles, TVs etc to be available on e-commerce platforms starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

jaipur news