CM announces sops for Dalits, says reservation will not be scrapped

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje announced on Saturday recruitment of over 20,000 sanitation staff in Rajasthan, saying reservation policy for scheduled castes and tribes will stay in place.

“When election year comes, some people try to mislead others on reservation. Even it is being said that the BJP will end reservation. We will never allow this to happen and the government is committed to protecting the interests of SCs and STs,” Raje said, addressing a state-level function organised on the 127th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution.

“It is not necessary to bring politics into everything. We have learnt to move ahead taking all the 36 communities, and Rajasthan will not lag behind.”

After declaring release of an advertisement for recruitment of 21,136 safai karamcharis, Raje announced the chief minister free coaching scheme for SC students preparing for admissions to IITs, IIMs and national-level medical and technical institutions.

Under Bhamashah Rojgar Srajan Yojana, loan amount for SC/ST people setting up industries has been increased to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh, and they will get 8% subsidy on interest, the CM said. “In the manufacturing sector, the loan amount for SC youths has been increased to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 10 lakh. Stamp duty has been reduced to 3% for transfer of non-movable assets in favour of women.”

Raje said Rajasthan has become open defecation free in urban and rural areas. “With this, health of people will improve, and women and girls can live with dignity.”

Raje said short-term loans worth Rs 10,000 crore had been distributed among Dalit farmers. “To create more employment opportunities in industries for SC/ST youths, a scheme is being introduced which will be first of its kind in the country,” she said.

“Under the scheme, if a native of Rajasthan appoints more than 15% SC/ST employees, then an annual subsidy of Rs 85,000 per person will be given to the employer.”

Raje announced that surgeries on newborns with congenital heart problems would be free. “For all youths whose family income is less than Rs 2.50 lakh per annum, exam fees for government recruitments will be equal to that charged on SC, ST, women and disabled candidates.”

Governor Kalyan Singh digitally laid the foundation stone of hostels for boys and girls at BR Ambedkar Foundation, Moondala, near Jaipur. He said the country cannot move ahead without respecting women. “All have to make efforts for equality, freedom and brotherhood so that Rajasthan progresses day by day.”

Ambedkar gave to the country the Constitution that enables even a small person to reach the top post, Singh said.

Despite facing humiliations in life, Ambedkar did not have bitterness in his heart towards such people who insulted him. “He tolerated all such tough conditions in his life with exemplary patience.” People can pay real tribute to Baba Saheb by being tolerant towards society, Singh said.

Raje inaugurated a digital library at BR Ambedkar Foundation and a conference hall at Ambedkar Welfare Society Building in Jhalana Institutional Area.

The CM said foundation stones of Ambedkar Bhawans have been laid in 191 local bodies in which SC/ST people will have the facility to organise social and cultural programmes.

Social justice and empowerment minister Arun Chaturvedi, woman and child development minister Anita Bhadel, scheduled caste commission chairman Sundar Lal, Jaipur MP Ram Charan Bohra, and BJP state president Ashok Parnami were present on the occasion.

The programme was followed by a cultural performance by students. People were awarded for social service, and meritorious students given certificates.