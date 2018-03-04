Col Bainsla calls for mahapanchayat over reservation demand

Gujjar activists, demanding 5% reservation for the community in government educational institutes and jobs, will organise a mahapanchayat at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Mahopur district on Monday.

The mahapanchayat will be led by Gujjar Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti president Colonel Kirodi Singh Bainsla.

“We must get our due share out of 21% (quota). What is agitation? It is voice unheard. If people are denied their rights, they will continue struggle,” said Bainsla. “We may repeat the whole show,” the Gujjar leader added, reminding of the violent protests in the past.

In December 2017, the state government had issued a notification providing 1% reservation to Gujjar and four other backward communities, taking the total quota in Rajasthan to 50%. The government has tabled the amended bill — The Rajasthan Backward Classes (reservation of seats in educational institutions in the state and of appointments and posts in services under the state) (amendment) Bill, 2018 — providing 1% reservation to the community in the ongoing session of state assembly.

The 1% reservation will be other than the reservation given under Other Backward Classes (OBC) to the five communities — Gujjar, Rebari, Banjara, Gadariya and Gadariya Luhar. These castes were included in the OBC list in 1994.

Bainsla had then expressed displeasure and stated that, “We are not satisfied with 1%. Our demand is 5%. We are struggling for this and want division of OBC.”

Earlier, three attempts of the state government to provide 5% reservation to the community were stayed by the high court, as it was crossing the Supreme Court guideline of 50% cap on quota.