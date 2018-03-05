Congress sees red over uniform diktat for government college students in Rajasthan

A day after the college education commissionerate asked the government colleges in Rajasthan to decide a uniform that will be worn by students from the coming session, the Congress Monday alleged it was another of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation’s move to saffronise education.

“The government is theirs. The colleges will send whatever information they tell them to send,” said Govind Singh Dotasra, Congress MLA from Lakshmangarh. The order directs the college principals to decide a uniform in consultation with senior teachers and members of the college students’ union and send the description to the commissionerate.

Dotasra said the government had earlier distributed saffron-coloured cycles and changed the colour of the school uniforms as well. “Did they ask the students before ordering saffron cycles? This government wants to make babas, not doctors or engineers,” he said.

The school uniforms were changed last year, to light brown colour shirts and dark brown colour trousers. Critics alleged it was similar to the uniform of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, BJP’s ideological fount.

Responding to the allegations, higher education minister Kiran Maheshwari said that the decision over uniform colour and style has been left to the colleges.

“It were the students who asked for a uniform. During our guru-shishya samvad programmes, students said that outsiders enter the college and disrupt studies. The uniform will bring discipline in colleges and also ensure that outsiders do not enter the colleges,” said the minister, while addressing media persons on Monday.