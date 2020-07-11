e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Declare locust menace a national disaster, Rajasthan minister urges Centre

Declare locust menace a national disaster, Rajasthan minister urges Centre

During a video conference with the Union Agriculture Minister, Rajasthan agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria also demanded the Centre to release the first instalment of centrally-sponsored schemes at the earliest.

jaipur Updated: Jul 11, 2020 10:09 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
Giving information about crop loss in the state due to locusts, state agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria asked the Agriculture Insurance Company to pay the outstanding insurance claim of Rs 380 crore for Kharif-2019 of farmers as soon as possible.
Giving information about crop loss in the state due to locusts, state agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria asked the Agriculture Insurance Company to pay the outstanding insurance claim of Rs 380 crore for Kharif-2019 of farmers as soon as possible.(File photo)
         

Rajasthan agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria on Friday urged the Central government to declare the menace of locusts a national disaster in the interest of farmers.

During a video conference with the Union Agriculture Minister, Kataria also demanded the Centre to release the first instalment of centrally-sponsored schemes at the earliest.

Giving information about crop loss in the state due to locusts, Kataria asked the Agriculture Insurance Company to pay the outstanding insurance claim of Rs 380 crore for Kharif-2019 of farmers as soon as possible.

The minister claimed that the first instalment of most of the centrally-sponsored schemes for the year 2020-21 has not yet been released and the first installment of all schemes should be released immediately to the state in view of the interest of farmers.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP from Rajasthan’s Nagaur has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to declare locust attack a national disaster and provide relief to the farmers.

tags
top news
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
Rapid antigen kits, tests without prescription may push up cases in Mumbai
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness of our economic system’: RBI Guv
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing deaths
Covid-19 vaccine unlikely before 2021, TB vaccine shows promise in reducing deaths
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
Share ‘inspiring anecdotes’ that have changed lives: PM Modi calls for ideas for July’s Mann Ki Baat
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
‘Don’t take voters for granted; even Indira, Atal had lost’: Pawar
Working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system, says Trump
Working on executive order to establish merit-based immigration system, says Trump
LIVE: Covid-19 worst health, economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI Guv
LIVE: Covid-19 worst health, economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI Guv
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In