Digital museum in Rajasthan assembly, revamp of Jaipur’s SMS hospital okayed

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:00 IST

Several proposals, including renovation work on heritage sites in the Walled City in Jaipur, repair work at city’s SMS hospital and construction of a digital museum in the Rajasthan assembly premises, were approved in a meeting of the Smart City Board on Thursday.

Jaipur mayor Vishnu Sharma, Jaipur Development Authority commissioner T Ravikant, Jaipur collector Jagroop Yadav, and CEO, Smart City Mission Alok Ranjan were among the several officials present in the meeting.

The meeting was presided over by local self government secretary Bhawani Singh Detha and a review of various schemes and approval of new proposals under the Smart City Mission was undertaken.

Alok Ranjan gave a presentation on the various works undertaken by the mission. He said 13 works worth Rs 268 crore have been completed while 32 projects worth Rs 528 crore are under progress.

He said a digital museum showcasing the political, economic and social history of Rajasthan will be built in the assembly premises at a cost of Rs 20 crore. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the digital museum will be held on October 2.

Ranjan said Rs 14 crore will be spent on repair and renovation of corridors in markets in the walled city. He said Rs 19 crore have been sanctioned for renovation of Darbar school, construction of a sports complex and community centre, repair of the Maharaja library in Chaura Rasta, repair of Maharaja Girls School in Chhoti Chaupad and repairing of the Yaadgar police control room.

He added as part of the Krishna Circuit, pedestrian paths will be built between Govind Devji temple to Atish Market, Jai Niwas garden and Gopinath temple, development of roads, renovation of Gopinath temple will be undertaken at a cost of Rs 50 crore. Further, Rs 16.6 crore have been sanctioned for works to be taken up in the first phase, he said.

Detha said the main objective of the smart city project is to create cities where citizens get a better standard of living and facilities through smart solutions that include water and electricity supply, public transport, affordable housing, e-governance, education and other public works.

He directed that works under the project be speeded up and regular monitoring be undertaken by the authorities concerned. He said officials should ensure proper quality in the works undertaken and they should be completed on time. He directed that DPR of remaining programmes be completed and tenders be invited.

Detha added UDH minister Shanti Dhariwal had inspected the walled city area some days back and directed that repair and renovation work of corridors of markets in the walled city be undertaken. In line with the minister’s directions, this work should begin at the earliest.

Detha said that smart toilets should be put up at public locations and they should be built for women in markets as well.

Among the new proposals discussed and approved were that of a parking at Sawai Manshingh Stadium at a cost of Rs 12 crore and a parking at Ramlila Maidan at a cost of Rs 90 crore.

The meeting approved Rs 40 core for construction of indoor stadium, badminton court, table tennis court, boxing ring at the Chuagan stadium and Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rs 25 crore was sanctioned for renovation and development of the Talkatora lake.

Mayor Vishnu Sharma put up a proposal for constructing rainwater harvesting structures at various spots. Rs97.32 crore was sanctioned for solid waste management in the city.

SMS medical college principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari put up several proposals in the meeting, including shifting the mortuary, WiFi in the hospital, construction of underground multi-level parking, construction of private rooms and cottages and hostels for medical students. Rs75 crore from the Smart City Mission was sanctioned for the work.

Other proposals discussed were putting high resolution cameras at crossings with heavy traffic and linking them to the Abhay Command Centre. Officials said 2 MW solar panels have been installed on 20 government office buildings at a cost of Rs 18 crore and the smart city mission and government offices have earned Rs 60 lakh each from sale of electricity generated.

