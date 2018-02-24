Govt to open ‘Nandi Shala’ at each panchayat headquarter: CM

Chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said the government will open ‘Nandi Shala’ at each panchayat headquarter in Rajasthan to keep stray male bovines.

Raje was speaking at a religious programme organised at Jadkhor cow-shelter in Deeg sub-division of Bharatpur district. There are nearly 7,000 cows at the Jadkhor shelter, which is the biggest in Mewat region.

State tourism minister Krishnendra Kaur Deepa and local MP Bahadur Koli were among those who greeted Raje on the occasion.

Raje appealed to people not to use polythene, as cows were dying after eating the used polythene with garbage. She said, “No one should do politics over cows. We all need to take steps to save cows.”

The CM said the government will spend ₹50 crore on setting up cow shelters in the state and provide facilities in them.

She said the Nandi Shalas would prevent stray male bovines from roaming on the roads. Stray cattle are not only a traffic hazard, but also sometimes attack people. A foreign tourist was gored by a bull in Jaipur a few months back and lost his life.

Raje said the state government will construct 30 panoramas in the state to conserve the history, culture, valour of Rajasthan so that children can learn about their culture. “The state government will spend ₹100 crore to build the panoramas,” she said.

The CM also urged people to come forward and set up bio gas plants to save the environment. She said the government is offering an aid of ₹40 lakh to set up bio gas plants.

Raje said the BJP government has spent ₹6,600 crore in Bharatpur district and ₹633 crore for Nagar assembly constituency alone in the last four years, while the Congress government had spent only ₹1,300 crore in five years.

Reacting over Raje’s claim, state Congress senior vice president Vishvendra Singh said, “If Raje spent ₹6,600 crore here (in Bharatpur) then where is the development in the district? People want clarification over the money spent in the district.” People will get development once the Congress will form next government in the state, he added.