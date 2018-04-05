Hi-tech security for safety of tigers at Mukundra Reserve in Rajasthan

A hi-tech security system will be installed at Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) for the safety of the tiger (RT-91) recently translocated from Ranthambore National Park.

The wildlife department and department of information and technology are jointly working to deploy hi-tech anti-poaching and surveillance mechanism at the reserve.

Chief wildlife warden of Rajasthan GV Reddy said, “The IT department is installing a wireless surveillance and anti-poaching system at MHTR for which it is carrying out a survey. The IT department will put in place thermal imaging cameras and high-resolution optical cameras which will provide a live feed to control rooms.”

He said that thermal cameras will detect wildlife movement at night too.

After the survey, the IT department will use software to generate a solution design document based on which the number of cameras to be installed at MHTR will be decided, added Reddy.

The help of drones will also be taken for monitoring tigers, he said.

Meanwhile, advanced radio collar bought from Germany has been placed on RT-91.

Reddy said that the location of the tiger can be traced through the radio collar, which used a GPS system and satellite programme.

About the present security measures for RT-91, deputy conservator of forest, MHTR, T Mohanraj said that a team of 10 armed security personnel of Special Protection Task Force (SPTF), along with security guards of wildlife department, is looking after the security of the tiger at the fenced enclosure, spread over 24 hectares in MHTR.

When asked the translocation of more tigers to MHTR, Reddy said, “The wildlife department has written to the National Tiger Conservation Authority for translocation of two tigresses.”

He said once NTCA gives its approval, the two tigresses’ will be shifted to MHTR.

RT-91 aka ‘Mirza’ ‘comfortable’ in its new territory

Chief wildlife warden, deputy conservator of forest, MHTR, Kota, T Mohanraj and other forest and wildlife officials visited MHTR where RT-91 has been kept.

“We had visited the place where RT-91 has been kept and the big cat appeared ‘comfortable’ and ‘normal’ in the surroundings of MHTR,” Mohanraj said.

RT-91 will be kept in this enclosure for around 15 to 20 days after which it is likely to be released in the 80 square kilometres of fenced area.