Holi death: Dalit groups question Cong silence over teen’s killing

Two days after a 16-year-old Dalit boy was killed at Bhiwadi village in Alwar district allegedly by a group of Gujjar men after the teenager objected to loud music during Holi revelry on Friday, Dalit groups have expressed their anger against local Congress politicians.

Dalits from Tijara, Bhiwadi and bordering villages of Haryana met at the Bhiwadi village on Sunday and questioned the silence of Congress politicians over the killing. They gave the district administration seven days to arrest the accused otherwise, they said, they would launch an agitation.

Neeraj Jatav of Bhiwadi village died during an assault on him and his friends on Friday after the Class 9 student objected to the loud music being played by some people. The Bhiwadi police later lodged a case against six people – most of them from the dominant Gujjar community – for murder, voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful restraint and under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Ambedkar Mission Santhanam state secretary Om Prakash Jatav said that in the meeting Jatav groups took a decision to help the teenager’s family get justice. “We will hand over a memorandum in the name of the chief minister to the district collector to demand the arrest of all culprits, financial assistance to the victim family and government job to at least one member of Jatav’s family,” he added.

Babu Lal Jatav, father of the teenager, said that he was getting threats from unknown people to withdraw the case. “Even when I was sitting with my son’s body to protest the killing, some people came there and disrespected the body. They fled before the police arrived,” he said.

Expressing displeasure over the silence of the Congress leaders over the case, Om Prakash Jatav said that even 36 hours after the murder, the district Congress committee had not condemned the incident. “This when DCC president Tika Ram Jully is himself a Dalit,” he added.

“The newly-elected Alwar MP Dr Karan Singh Yadav is going from place to place to thank people for his victory, but he didn’t have time to visit the Bhiwadi family. The Dalit community unanimously supported the Congress candidate in the parliamentary bypolls in January this year,” Om Prakash Jatav said.

Bhiwadi Municipal Council member Dharmveer Jatav also said the Dalits are approached only for votes during elections. “Politicians forget us after that,” he added.