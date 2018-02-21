‘Hospital dangerous to work in if medical waste not disposed of’

If bio medical waste is not disposed of properly, then hospital is the most dangerous place to work in, more dangerous than working in army, said Brigadier (Retd) Dr SK Puri of IIHMR University.

He was addressing the one-day training cum workshop, organised by Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) in association with IIHMR University, on Bio Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital auditorium on Wednesday.

SMS Medical College principal and controller Dr US Agarwal, chief guest of the programme, said, “Medical waste in SMS hospital is disposed of properly.” He said that it is true that if the waste is not disposed of, there will be serious risk of infection. “The workshop will help the nursing staff learn the importance of waste disposal,” he added.

RSPCB member secretary KCA Arun Prasad said that bio medical waste is generated during surgeries at hospitals and health care facilities. There are approximately 6,000 health facilities across the state, where

22,000 kg waste is generated daily. Bio medical waste contains a number of infectious bacteria and so it has to be handled very carefully and discharged in a safe manner, in accordance with the provisions of Bio Medical Waste Rules 2016. Such workshops will be organised at the district level too, to sensitise health personnel, he added.

Bio Medical Waste Rules 2016, states collection of waste in specified colour coded bags, disposal of needles and injections on the site, storage of colour coded bags in specified covered location, treatment and final disposal of waste at authorised disposal site. Rules further provide implementation of barcode system for collection of waste.

SMS hospital medical superintendent Dr DS Meena said that new staff at the hospital do not have much knowledge about medical waste and this workshop will really help in sensitising them.