‘Ignoring the suffering of our daughters’: BJP’s Poonia slams Gehlot over ‘Love Jihad’ tweets

The Rajasthan BJP chief also said that Gehlot has shown his ‘small thinking’ and said that everyone has a clear understanding of what is the ‘agenda of Love Jihad’.

jaipur Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 16:20 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
State BJP president Dr Satish Poonia said that chief minister Ashok Gehlot is ignoring the ‘sufferings of daughters.’
State BJP president Dr Satish Poonia said that chief minister Ashok Gehlot is ignoring the ‘sufferings of daughters.’(HT Photos)
         

BJP leader Satish Poonia on Friday reacted to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s ‘Love Jihad’ statement and said that the chief minister is ignoring the ‘sufferings of daughters’.

The Rajasthan BJP chief also said that Gehlot has shown his ‘small thinking’ and said that everyone has a clear understanding of what is the ‘agenda of Love Jihad’. According to ANI, he said, “In our culture, marriage isn’t just an individual choice, it also encompasses approval of religion & society. Agenda of ‘Love -Jihad’, sufferings of our daughters are clear to everyone and to ignore it only shows his (Ashok Gehlot) small thinking.”

Rajasthan CM Gehlot on Friday attacked the BJP in a series of tweets where he said that the term ‘Love Jihad’ is a term manufactured by the BJP and accused them of creating divisions in the society. He tweeted, ““Love Jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the Nation & disturb communal harmony. Marriage is a matter of personal liberty, bringing a law to curb it is completely unconstitutional & it will not stand in any court of law. Jihad has no place in Love.”

He also expressed concern and said that the government is forcing consenting adults ‘to be at the mercy of state power’ and placing curbs on their personal freedom.

Several BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are planning to roll out an anti-conversion bill in a bid to stop ‘Love Jihad.’ ‘Love jihad’ is a term used by several right-wing organisations to describe marriages between Hindu women and Muslim men and allege that it is a ploy to increase conversions to Islam by using marriage as a tool.

