In Jaipur school, PM’s speech reaches students courtesy intern teacher’s smartphone

“Daughters should not be considered a burden. People should protect the girl child. Often girls are killed in the womb. It is wrong and it is a crime.”

That was Ajay Raj Cahuhan. The 15-year-old student of class IX at Government Secondary School, Ghat Gate in Jaipur, had his basics clear as he quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had been listening to the PM’s speech at Jhunjhunu where he expanded the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign from the existing 161 to cover all districts of the country and launched the National Nutrition Mission.

The government had planned to telecast live the speech in the state run schools. However, the slow internet speed played spoilsport.

“Internet speed is slow, so we are unable to see the programme live,” school principal Achla Shrivastava said as nearly 60 students ‘listened’ to the PM’s speech in the smart class room instead of watching it on a screen.

The ‘listening’ could be made possible courtesy the smartphone of BEd intern Akshita Sharma. She logged on to the live speech of Modi and connected her phone with speakers via Bluetooth.

The PM’s message, however, percolated down. Fourteen-year-old Mohammad Shaheed, also a student of class IX, said, “Prime Minister has announced a fight against malnutrition by launching National Nutrition Mission.”

His classmate, Moid Abbas, said Modi had launched the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme from Panipat in 2015 and in three years, many districts have done well, as child sex ratio has increased.

Earlier on Tuesday, state education minister Vasudev Devnani had directed to make arrangements to show the PM’s programme in all schools to students of classes VI to IX, and XI between 1pm and 2.30pm.