Leopard attacks woman defecating in open in Udaipur

In yet another incident of man-animal conflict this month, a leopard mauled a woman defecating in the open at Kanoj village of Salumber Tehsil in Udaipur.

Deputy conservator of forest, Udaipur, RK Jain said that late on Thursday late a leopard attacked Kesi Devi (25), who was defecating in the open behind her house. She received injuries on head and neck. She was discharged after treatment.

The leopard ran away into the forest when she cried for help, he said.

A forest official, on the condition of anonymity, said that during summer there is a scarcity of water, which brings wild animals out of the forest.

On April 8, a hungry leopard mauled a villager in Bhabhru gram panchayat in Shahpura area of Jaipur. In order to save him, the two-year-old leopard was beaten to death by villagers. The post-mortem report revealed that the leopard’s stomach was empty.

In January, two villagers were mauled by a leopard in Peelu village of Chauhtan tehsil, Barmer.

One of the victims, Hira (30) suffered a fracture in his hand, while the other, identified as Meghiya Ram (30) suffered minor bruises on his face.

There are 508 Leopards in Rajasthan, with their maximum population in reserves such as Kumbalgarh (95), Mount Abu (46), Sita Mata (40), Todgarh Raoli (35) and Panther Conservation Reserve, Sumerpur (28).