Mayhem on Jaipur Delhi highway as truck rams into vehicles, overturns, 3 killed

jaipur

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:28 IST

Three persons were killed and at least four were injured when a speeding truck-trailer overturned on the Delhi bypass road in Jaipur late Tuesday night. The condition of one of the injured is critical. All the injured were sent to the trauma center of the SMS hospital.

The accident occurred at the Bengali Baba Ashram Circle at Dhobi Ghat turn in Brahmapuri area. A few minutes before it overturned, the truck had smashed bike riders near Idgah Pada Mandi on the Delhi highway and hit about half a dozen other vehicles after its break failed reportedly, said police.

“At around 7 pm on Tuesday, the trailer carrying rice sacks was going from Transport Nagar in Jaipur towards Delhi. The truck was passing through the Delhi bypass road when the brakes failed and it hit two bikes near Idgah. The impact was so severe that the bike drivers fell a fair distance away. The truck driver panicked after the accident and drove faster to escape,” said a police official.

He added that the truck overturned about two kilometers from the first accident spot. At the time of the accident, commuters were waiting at a nearby bus stand at Dhobighat road. Thankfully, none of them were caught in the accident. However, two people on a bike were crushed under the heavy vehicle.

After the accident, policemen including senior officers reached the spot and supervised the removal of the overturned vehicle with the help of a crane. The bodies were sent to a mortuary and the injured were rushed to SMS hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck has been detained.

Chief whip of Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi also visited the injured in the hospital.

The accident caused a traffic jam on the highway lane from Jaipur to Delhi. Traffic had to be diverted from Ramgarh towards Amber Road to Delhi.