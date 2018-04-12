Minor gangraped in Bharatpur, three accused on the run

A 13-year-old girl from Bharatpur recorded her statement before a magistrate on Thursday repeating her charge that three men gangraped her and recorded a video of the crime to defame her if she reported the sexual assault.

Her father registered an FIR against the three men, one of them his neighbour, on April 2, alleging that his daughter was kidnapped from their house on March 31. One of the accused runs a grocery store. The girl was taken to the store where the three men repeatedly raped her, said the girl’s father in the FIR.

The three men dumped her on the road after the gangrape and threatened her that if she told anyone about it, they would circulate the video of the assault.

The girl told her mother about the crime on April 2. Her medical examination was conducted at a community health centre in Bhusawar on April 3, police said. On Thursday, she recorded her statement before a magistrate.

Bharatpur superintendent of police Anil Kumar Tank said the accused are on the run. “Efforts to arrest them are on,” he added.

Meanwhile, a video purportedly of the gangrape was circulating on WhatsApp groups in Bharatpur on Thursday. In the video, three men are seen sexually assaulting a girl.

The girl’s father said when she was kidnapped, he was not at home. “I had gone to Jaipur for some work. I have three sons who have private jobs in Delhi. My mother and my wife were at home when she was taken away,” he said.

“They (the accused) are roaming free, threatening to kill us if we don’t withdraw the police case,” the girl’s father said.

Meanwhile, police booked Munesh Singh, Bhola Sharma and Banti Nai on the charges of kidnapping and rape and some sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.