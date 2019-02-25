Modi has failed to fulfil promises: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday rephrased BJP’S poll pitch -- ‘Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai’ (Anything is possible when Modi is around) -- and said ‘Modi Hai Toh Namumkin Hai’ (Everything is impossible when Modi is around).

At press conference at his official residence, Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to fulfil any of the promises he made during the 2014 general elections.

He slammed the PM-KISAN (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi) scheme, which was launched by Modi at a farmers’ rally in Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Modi transferred the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to more than 10 million farmers.

“The scheme has been launched with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” Gehlot alleged.

The CM questioned the election commission’s silence over the scheme. “In her last tenure, Vasundhara Raje started a scheme to transfer Rs 1,500 into bank accounts of women of the state. The high court stayed it. But the election commission is silent on PM-Kisan,” he said.

“Modi alleges that Congress remembers loan waiver during elections. I want to ask him, why was this scheme not brought 5 years ago? What is the logic in giving Rs 6,000. What do you want by giving Rs 6,000 during election?” he asked, He added the Centre should have instead increased input subsidy that would have benefitted farmers.

“The farmers of the country are intelligent and this will be unsuccessful attempt to win election,” he said.

Gehlot said, “Modi visited the state and I have objections to the way he levelled allegations on states where BJP is not in government . He is saying the states aren’t cooperating over PM-kisan scheme. I want to say the work states have done is more beneficial for farmers.”

“Our governments have implemented loan waiver, they are criticising it without giving any thought or feedback. They are giving Rs 6000 year, Modi should be aware that we are giving more as pension to farmers Rs 18,000 per couple,” he said.

“The government has taken 19 notable decisions. PM came to Tonk but didn’t get time to comment but criticised. Instead of stating NDA’S achievements in election campaign – not a single penny of black money was brought; terrorism, jobs, inflation – they failed on all fronts and are in frustration,” said Gehlot.

CM said the atmosphere of hatred is unfortunate. “Business and trade has stalled and such an atmosphere is seen for the first time after freedom, even not during the emergency. No person in the society is feeling secure. BJP has no reply even to Pulwama incident – people want to ask what you are going to do? To divert people’s attention he is making charges against state government.”

Asked if Modi making terror attack an election issue, he said it will not happen as people want answers. “People knew it five years back as they had suspicion that they will pass five years talking of Pakistan and terrorism.”

BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said the allegations of Gehlot are baseless as promises made are fulfilled, be it related to jobs, relief to farmers, and terrorism. “The BJP government has worked for villages, poor and farmers, toilets in every household, increase in MSP – all this is possible because of Modi government and people want his leadership,” he said.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 12:57 IST